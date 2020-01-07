Conceden una reducción de jornada del 99% a un policía para que cuide a su bebé con cáncer

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha concedido provisionalmente una reducción de jornada del 99% a un policía nacional para que pueda cuidar de su hijo de cuatro meses enfermo de cáncer.
En un auto, al que ha tenido acceso EFE, el TSJM estima la petición del agente y le otorga de forma cautelar la reducción de la jornada laboral mientras resuelve su recurso contra el acuerdo de la Dirección General de la Policía que le había ofrecido una reducción de un 50%.
En un comunicado el sindicato JUPOL, que ha facilitado el servicio jurídico al policía, explica que este ha alegado que el tiempo de reducción recurrido era insuficiente debido a su "complicada situación familiar" desde que a su hijo se le diagnosticó con tres días de vida un cáncer por el que tuvo que pasar por una cirugía y empezar quimioterapia, y al tener además otra hija de tres años.
El TSJM considera que el Estatuto Básico del Empleado Público estima que en casos de permisos por hijos menores con enfermedad grave, los funcionarios tienen derecho a "al menos un 50 por ciento de reducción sin hacer referencia en ningún caso a un porcentaje máximo".
La Abogacía del Estado tiene un plazo de tres días para alegar lo que considere oportuno respecto del mantenimiento, levantamiento y modificación de la reducción de la jornada laboral cautelar acordada.
JUPOL recuerda que en octubre el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Aragón ya consideró "plenamente justificada" la petición planteada por este sindicato y un agente de la Policía Nacional de Zaragoza, por la que se le concedió, también de forma cautelar, el 99 por ciento de la reducción de su jornada laboral para poder cuidar de su hijo de 2 años con leucemia y de su otro hijo de 4 años.
