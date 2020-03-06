Estás leyendo: Concentración de estudiantes en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid en apoyo al 8M

En directo Concentración de estudiantes en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid en apoyo al 8M

El Sindicato de Estudiantes ha convocado esta menifestación con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer bajo el hashtag #8MEstudiantes.

Concentración de estudiantes en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid en apoyo al 8M.
