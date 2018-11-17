Público
Una concentración memorialista en el Valle de los Caídos coincidirá con una misa "por España"

La manifestación se enmarca dentro de la campaña #NiValleNiAlmudena impulsada desde el Foro por la Memoria de la Comunidad de Madrid y reclama que el Valle se convierta en un memorial antifascista.

Vista del Valle de los Caídos. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Los colectivos memorialistas se manifestarán este domingo para exigir la exhumación de los restos de Franco y Primo de Rivera. Una concentración que se enmarca dentro de la campaña #NiValleNiAlmudena impulsada desde el Foro por la Memoria de la Comunidad de Madrid.

La concentración coincidirá con un acto de exaltación nacionalista en el interior de la basílica. 

La abadía ha anunciado que se celebrará una misa "por España" y por "su juventud y familia". La liturgia religiosa coincidirá en el tiempo con la concentración antifranquista que exige la reconversión del recinto en un memorial antifascista.

