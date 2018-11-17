Una concentración memorialista en el Valle de los Caídos coincidirá con una misa "por España"

Los colectivos memorialistas se manifestarán este domingo para exigir la exhumación de los restos de Franco y Primo de Rivera. Una concentración que se enmarca dentro de la campaña #NiValleNiAlmudena impulsada desde el Foro por la Memoria de la Comunidad de Madrid.
La concentración coincidirá con un acto de exaltación nacionalista en el interior de la basílica.
La abadía ha anunciado que se celebrará una misa "por España" y por "su juventud y familia". La liturgia religiosa coincidirá en el tiempo con la concentración antifranquista que exige la reconversión del recinto en un memorial antifascista.
