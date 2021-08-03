Estás leyendo: Condenada una empresa por introducir a un menor de 13 años en un listado de morosos

Condenada una empresa por introducir a un menor de 13 años en un listado de morosos

La jueza considera que la empresa tomó una decisión "desproporcionada" por la "insignificante" deuda y la edad del menor.

El código binario en un ordenador.
El código binario en un ordenador. Pixabay

madrid

Actualizado:

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 6 de Cádiz ha condenado a una empresa de cobro de deudas a indemnizar con 1.500 euros a un menor de 13 años. La madre, como representante, ha demandado a la entidad Axactor Invest 1 Sarl por una intromisión ilegítima en el honor al publicar sus datos en un listado de morosos, según recoge el Diario de Cádiz

La jueza ha decidido que en este caso se vulnera el derecho fundamental sobre el honor, intimidad personal y la propia imagen recogido en el Artículo 18 de la Constitución Española. También la defensa ha estimado que vulnera la protección de datos de carácter personal. En la demanda se pedía una indemnización de 8.000 euros a la empresa, pero finalmente solo se ha concedido de 1.500 euros por el tiempo que ha estado en el fichero, el cual no llegó al mes. 

De esta forma, la jueza estima que aunque se dan esas circunstancias, "su inclusión en el registro y publicación de los datos por la entidad demandada, se antoja desproporcionada teniendo en cuenta lo insignificante de la deuda, 73,84 euros, y la minoría de edad del deudor, circunstancia esta que pone en cuestión la utilidad de los datos en el fichero en orden a informar a terceros sobre su solvencia".

