Condenado a dos años de cárcel por abusar de una niña de seis años en Murcia

La sentencia señala que el acusado, impulsado por móviles libidinosos, sometió a la niña a diversos tocamientos y la invitó a acompañarla a su casa.

Audiencia Provincial de Murcia. / EUROPA PRESS
La Audiencia Provincial de Murcia ha condenado a dos años de prisión a un hombre que abusó de una niña de seis años cuando ambos coincidieron en la terraza del bar que regentaban los padres de la menor.

La sentencia, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, señala que el acusado, impulsado por móviles libidinosos, sometió a la niña a diversos tocamientos.

Y añade que también la invitó a acompañarle hasta su domicilio para darle dinero, a lo que la niña se negó, para entrar de inmediato en el bar.

La sentencia condena al acusado a dos años de prisión, además de imponerle una orden de alejamiento en cumplimiento de la cual no podrá acercarse a menos de 200 metros de la menor por un periodo de igual duración. 

