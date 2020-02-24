Estás leyendo: Condenado un profesor de religión de Alicante por abusos sexuales a un alumno

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Condenado un profesor de religión de Alicante por abusos sexuales a un alumno

El Tribunal Supremo le impone siete años de prisión. El hombre prometía al niño "ponerle buena nota" si accedía a unos abusos que sucedieron de forma continuada durante dos años en el colegio y en el domicilio del docente.

Un aula en un colegio de Andalucía. Europa Press
Un aula en un colegio de Andalucía. Europa Press

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado una condena de siete años de cárcel a un profesor de religión de Alicante que abusó sexualmente varias veces de uno de sus alumnos de doce años de edad. El hombre prometía al niño "ponerle buena nota" en la asignatura de religión si accedía a unos abusos que tuvieron lugar en el centro y durante los recreos. 

Según la sentencia de la que se ha hecho eco la Cadena Ser ocurrieron en un colegio de Alicante durante los años 2001 y 2002, cuando la víctima tenía 12 años de edad. El acusado era el docente encargado de impartir la asignatura de religión y abusó del niño "aprovechando su condición" de profesor, actuando "bajo la promesa de ponerle buena nota en la asignatura".

La víctima denunció los hechos una década después cuando ya era mayor de edad. Describió como los abusos tuvieron lugar en el centro como en el domicilio del docente. La sentencia refleja que la víctima "no ha reclamado indemnización alguna", por lo que no habrá condena económica para el profesor ni el colegio será considerado responsable civil subsidiario como es habitual en estos casos.

Así, el Tribunal Supremo confirma la condena que le impuso en un primer momento la Audiencia Provincial de Alicante por un delito continuado de abusos sexuales con la prohibición de entablar contacto con la víctima en los próximos quince años. La Justicia también le prohíbe trabajar como profesor durante seis años más.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú