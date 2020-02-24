Condenado un profesor de religión de Alicante por abusos sexuales a un alumno

madrid
El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado una condena de siete años de cárcel a un profesor de religión de Alicante que abusó sexualmente varias veces de uno de sus alumnos de doce años de edad. El hombre prometía al niño "ponerle buena nota" en la asignatura de religión si accedía a unos abusos que tuvieron lugar en el centro y durante los recreos.
Según la sentencia de la que se ha hecho eco la Cadena Ser ocurrieron en un colegio de Alicante durante los años 2001 y 2002, cuando la víctima tenía 12 años de edad. El acusado era el docente encargado de impartir la asignatura de religión y abusó del niño "aprovechando su condición" de profesor, actuando "bajo la promesa de ponerle buena nota en la asignatura".
La víctima denunció los hechos una década después cuando ya era mayor de edad. Describió como los abusos tuvieron lugar en el centro como en el domicilio del docente. La sentencia refleja que la víctima "no ha reclamado indemnización alguna", por lo que no habrá condena económica para el profesor ni el colegio será considerado responsable civil subsidiario como es habitual en estos casos.
Así, el Tribunal Supremo confirma la condena que le impuso en un primer momento la Audiencia Provincial de Alicante por un delito continuado de abusos sexuales con la prohibición de entablar contacto con la víctima en los próximos quince años. La Justicia también le prohíbe trabajar como profesor durante seis años más.
