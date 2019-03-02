Condenan a un hombre a 15 meses de cárcel por matar a un perro en Granada

Quince meses de prisión. Esta es la pena que la Audiencia Provincial de Granada ha impuesto a un hombre por disparar y cortar el cuello a un perro de raza border collie, cuyo cadáver apareció en febrero de 2017 dentro de un saco en en el municipio de Monachil (Granada).
Asimismo, el condenado tendrá que pagar 3.500 euros al dueño del perro por el daño moral que le causó la pérdida del animal, según ha informado Ideal. También recibirá 270 más por el valor del animal.
La Audiencia Provincial de Granada considera al acusado autor de un delito de maltrato animal y también le ha impuesto tres años de inhabilitación especial "para el ejercicio de profesión, oficio o comercio que tenga relación con los animales". El condenado tampoco podrá tener durante ese tiempo ningún tipo de animal doméstico, al igual que tener y portar armas.
En el capítulo de hechos probados, el juez describe que el perro penetró en una finca de Monachil, y que el acusado, que se encontraba allí, "cogió una escopeta y efectuó un disparo sobre el mismo, aproximándose al perro y originándole un gran corte en el cuello".
