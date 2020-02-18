Estás leyendo: El Congreso acoge la firma del primer convenio de fútbol femenino de España

El Congreso acoge la firma del primer convenio de fútbol femenino de España

La Asociación de Clubes de Fútbol Femenino (ACFF) y los sindicatos de futbolistas rubrican este miércoles el acuerdo en la Cámara baja, en un acto presidido por la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet.

Imagen de un partido entre el FC Barcelona y el Sevilla FC Femenino, de la Liga Iberdrola. E.P./Javier Borrego.

La Mesa del Congreso ha aprobado este martes por unanimidad la petición formulada por la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles (AFE) para que la cámara acoja el acto de formalización de la firma del primer convenio del fútbol femenino de nuestro país, entre la Asociación de Clubes de Fútbol Femenino (ACFF) y los sindicatos de futbolistas.

El acto, que tendrá lugar mañana, miércoles 19 de febrero, a las 18.30 horas en el vestíbulo de la Ampliación III del Congreso, estará presidido por la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, a la que acompañarán el resto de miembros de la Mesa y portavoces de los grupos parlamentarios, así como los y las representantes de la Comisión de Cultura y Deporte.

La formalización de la firma del convenio se llevará a cabo entre el presidente de la Asociación de Clubes de Fútbol Femenino (ACFF), Ruben Alcaine, el presidente de la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles (AFE), David Aganzo, la vicepresidenta del Comité de Fútbol Femenino de AFE, Ainhoa Tirapu, y el presidente de Futbolistas ON, Juan José Martínez.

(Habrá ampliación)

