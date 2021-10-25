Estás leyendo: El cono del volcán de La Palma se rompe y provoca más desbordamientos de lava

Público
Público

El cono del volcán de La Palma se rompe y provoca más desbordamientos de lava

El volcán se encuentra en su máxima actividad desde que entró en erupción hace seis semanas con desbordamientos de lava, nuevos puntos emisores y un aumento de la sismicidad. 

Salida de lava desde la nueva boca que se abrió este domingo 24 de octubre de 2021 por la tarde.
Salida de lava desde la nueva boca que se abrió este domingo 24 de octubre de 2021 por la tarde. Ángel Medina G. / EFE

madrid

El cono del volcán de La Palma se rompe y provoca más desbordamientos de lava en la tarde de este lunes. La actividad eruptiva no cesa en una jornada donde se han visto desbordamientos constantes de lava, una nueva boca y un aumento de la sismicidad. 

El Instituto Volcanológico de Canarias (Involcan) ha informado a través de las redes sociales sobre la evolución de la erupción del volcán. "Se ha partido el cono y ha provocado más desbordamientos de lava y desprendimientos que han generado corrientes de aire", ha explicado Involcan en Twitter.

La deformación del cono de este domingo, provocó una emisión "enorme" de lava en diferentes puntos del cono hacia la colada que conformó la fajana en la isla. 

La lava ha arrasado ya 906,3 hectáreas y ha sepultado 2.162 las edificaciones, según los últimos datos del sistema europeo de satélites Copernicus publicados a las 16.30 horas de este lunes. 

El consejero de Obras Públicas, Transportes y Vivienda del Gobierno de Canarias, Sebastián Franquis, ha desvelado este lunes un dato que hasta ahora no se conocía: 154 familias han perdido su único hogar bajo la lava, según informa EFE. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público