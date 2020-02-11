El Constitucional estudia el recurso de César Strawberry a su condena por enaltecimiento del terrorismo

El Tribunal Constitucional inicia esta semana un debate sobre la libertad de expresión al estudiar el recurso del cantante de Def con Dos, César Strawberry, contra su condena a un año de cárcel por enaltecimiento del terrorismo, al tiempo que seguirá deliberando sobre la conocida como "ley mordaza".

El tribunal abordará previsiblemente el recurso de amparo de César Augusto Montaña Lehman, César Strawberry, contra la sentencia que le condenó a un año de prisión por un delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo o humillación de las víctimas al difundir mensajes de burla en Twitter, con comentarios alusivos al funcionario de prisiones secuestrado por ETA José Antonio Ortega Lara o a los GRAPO. La Audiencia Nacional le absolvió, si bien el fiscal recurrió y el Supremo acabó condenándole.

El tribunal, presidido por Manuel Marchena, estableció que los tuits "alimentan el discurso del odio, legitiman el terrorismo como fórmula de solución de los conflictos sociales y, lo que es más importante, obligan a la víctima al recuerdo de la lacerante vivencia de la amenaza, el secuestro o el asesinato de un familiar".

Sin embargo, otra sentencia del Alto Tribunal dictada meses después corregía la doctrina que condenó a Strawberry. El fallo establecía que los mensajes de un usuario en Twitter ("llámame terrorista si digo Viva los Grapo" o "Euskadi Ta Askatasuna") no pueden conllevar una condena por enaltecimiento del terrorismo porque es necesario valorar el contexto.

En esta ocasión, el tribunal -cuyo ponente fue Luciano Varela- afirmaba que no existe "un contexto de violencia terrorista relacionado con los Grapo" porque "desapareció hace años". Añadía que los tuits del usuario "no se corresponden con acciones de esta organización", por lo que no se le puede condenar un delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo.