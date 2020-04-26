Estás leyendo: Consumo sancionará a las empresas que no devuelvan el pago de servicios no prestados

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, asegura que el Ejecutivo acordó una norma que da prioridad al entendimiento entre la empresa y el consumidor pero añade que, ante la falta de acuerdo, la primera está obligada a devolver el dinero.

Las empresas que hayan dejado de prestar servicios a causa de la pandemia del coronavirus, por los que han cobrado previamente, serán sancionadas si no devuelven el dinero a los usuarios.

Lo asegura el ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, en una entrevista al diario El País en la que indica que el Ejecutivo acordó una norma que da prioridad en estos casos al entendimiento entre la empresa y el consumidor pero añade que, ante la falta de acuerdo, la primera está obligada a devolver el dinero. Y en el caso de que no lo hagan "estarán cometiendo un delito y se las tendrá que sancionar", afirma el ministro.

Garzón descarta que haya riesgo de desabastecimiento de mascarillas y apuesta por reindustrializar España una vez pase esta crisis sanitaria para poder producir "aquello para lo que no tenemos una respuesta eficaz y rápida en una emergencia como esta".

Sobre la posibilidad de que la gente contrate ya sus vacaciones de verano, asegura que "lo prudente es no anticiparse a los acontecimientos" ya que aún se desconoce si en verano disminuirá la incidencia de la pandemia. Considera que si Europa no es capaz de dar una respuesta colectiva a la pandemia se agudizará la desigualdad lo que puede acabar con la UE.

