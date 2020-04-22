madrid
Investigadores del Imi Spallanzani de Roma (Italia) han aislado el nuevo coronavirus en las lágrimas de un paciente, comprobando que el virus también es activo y potencialmente infeccioso en las secreciones oculares de las personas afectadas por la covid-19, incluso cuando las muestras respiratorias dan negativo.
Publicado en la revista Annals of Internal Medicine, los expertos utilizaron un hisopo ocular a los tres días de hospitalización de un paciente infectado por el nuevo coornavirus y que, además, padecía conjuntivitis bilateral.
Posteriormente, los expertos logran aislar el virus, lo que evidencia que el nuevo coronavirus es capaz de replicarse en la conjuntiva. Este hallazgo ha sido comunicado a la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) antes de publicarse en la revista científica.
Y es que, el trabajo ha puesto de manifiesto que la investigación muestra que los ojos no sólo son una puerta de entrada del virus en el cuerpo, sino que también son una fuente potencial de contagio. Por ello, los investigadores han subrayado la importancia de que se utilicen gafas y se realicen exámenes oftamológicos.
"Se necesitarán más estudios para verificar cuánto tiempo el virus continúa activo y potencialmente infeccioso en las lágrimas. El análisis molecular detecta solo la presencia de ARN viral en la muestra y sólo el aislamiento del virus en un cultivo celular puede demostrar su capacidad infecciosa", han zanjado los expertos.
