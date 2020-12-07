madrid
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 17.681 nuevos contagios, de las cuales 1.800 corresponden a las registradas en las últimas 24 horas. Con ello, el total de personas contagiadas en España por coronavirus desde el comienzo de la pandemia en España asciende a 1.702.328.
Durante el fin de semana el total de fallecidos ha aumentado en 394 personas, mientras que en la última semana, han fallecido 759 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España. El total de muertos por covid en el país es ya de 46.646.
