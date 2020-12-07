Estás leyendo: Continúa el descenso de contagios este fin de semana con 17.681 casos y 394 muertes

contagios por covid Continúa el descenso de contagios este fin de semana con 17.681 casos y 394 muertes

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado que la incidencia ha caído a 215 por 100.000 habitantes. 

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 17.681 nuevos contagios, de las cuales 1.800 corresponden a las registradas en las últimas 24 horas. Con ello, el total de personas contagiadas en España por coronavirus desde el comienzo de la pandemia en España asciende a 1.702.328.

Durante el fin de semana el total de fallecidos ha aumentado en 394 personas, mientras que en la última semana, han fallecido 759 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España. El total de muertos por covid en el país es ya de 46.646. 

