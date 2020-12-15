Estás leyendo: El repunte de contagios y fallecidos sigue con 10.328 nuevos positivos y 388 muertes a 10 días de Navidad

Contagios por covid El repunte de contagios y fallecidos sigue con 10.328 nuevos positivos y 388 muertes a 10 días de Navidad

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado una incidencia acumulada de 198 en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes.

Un vecino del municipio murciano de Torre Pacheco pasea junto a un grafiti. Marcial Guillén / EFE

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este martes al Ministerio de Sanidad 10.328 nuevos casos de covid este fin de semana, 5.215 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 1.762.212 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 198, frente a 193 este lunes, con un total de 93.473 positivos en las pasadas dos semanas.

En el informe de este martes se han añadido 388 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con los 389 de ayer. Hasta 48.401 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 773 personas con diagnóstico de covid positivo confirmado en España.

En la última semana han fallecido 773 personas con diagnóstico de covid positivo confirmado en España, que se distribuyen así por comunidades autónomas: 105 en Andalucía, 72 en Aragón, 82 en Asturias, una en Balears, 14 en Canarias, 16 en Cantabria, 53 en Castilla-La Mancha, 89 en Castilla y León, 39 en Catalunya, 85 en Generalitat Valenciana, 19 en Extremadura, 37 en Galicia, 40 en Madrid, 25 en Murcia, 17 en Navarra, 74 en Euskadi y cinco en La Rioja.

En la última semana, hasta 2.202 personas han precisado de hospitalización

Actualmente, hay 11.736 pacientes ingresados por covid en toda España y 2.027 en UCI . En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 1.210 ingresos y 1.247 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 9,60 por ciento y en las UCI en el 21,15 por ciento.

En la última semana, hasta 2.202 personas han precisado de hospitalización por covid (201.950 en lo que llevamos de pandemia): 291 en Andalucía, 180 en Aragón, 127 en Asturias, 45 en Balears, 116 en Canarias, 77 en Cantabria, 96 en Castilla-La Mancha, 207 en Castilla y León, 135 en Catalunya, cinco en Ceuta, 327 en Generalitat Valenciana, 49 en Extremadura, 197 en Galicia, 170 en Madrid, ocho en Melilla, 81 en Murcia, 56 en Navarra, siete en Euskadi y 28 en La Rioja.

Asimismo, en este período se han registrado 199 ingresos en unidades de cuidados intensivos (UCI), para una cifra total de 17.257: 19 en Andalucía, ocho en Aragón, siete en Asturias, siete en Balears, 14 en Canarias, 11 en Cantabria, 12 en Castilla-La Mancha, 18 en Castilla y León, 14 en Catalunya, uno en Ceuta, 26 en Generalitat Valenciana, cuatro en Extremadura, 27 en Galicia, 15 en Madrid, 12 en Murcia y cuatro en Navarra.

