Las multas por acceder sin autorización a Madrid Central pasaron de 4.161 en marzo de 2019 a 120.305 en octubre, según los datos ofrecidos por el área de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad del Ayuntamiento de la capital, que precisa que los desplazamientos de vehículos se redujeron entre estos dos meses de 111.260 a 110.641.
El área de bajas emisiones de Madrid Central, que comprende casi todo el distrito Centro de la capital, se estrenó el 30 de noviembre de 2018 pero las sanciones no arrancaron hasta el 16 de marzo de 2019. Según las cifras del portal de datos abiertos del Ayuntamiento, las multas han ido en aumento desde la implantación de la medida, excepto en el mes de agosto, coincidiendo con el periodo vacacional.
Así, en la segunda quincena de marzo se efectuaron 4.161 sanciones, en abril 7.358, en mayo 13.369, en junio 79.974, en julio 82.800, en agosto 80.758, en septiembre 106.816, en octubre 120.305 y en noviembre (hasta mediados de mes) 55.364.
El mes con más desplazamientos de vehículos en el interior de Madrid Central fue marzo de 2019, con un total de 111.260, según el informe de seguimiento de la movilidad por la implantación de Madrid Central elaborado por la Dirección General de Planificación e Infraestructuras.
Sin embargo, fue el mes en que menos multas se produjeron, ya que el anterior equipo de gobierno municipal, encabezado por Manuela Carmena e impulsor de Madrid Central, no comenzó a sancionar hasta el 16 de marzo y únicamente multó a los vehículos sin distintivo ambiental.
Desde marzo, el número de accesos de vehículos a Madrid Central ha ido fluctuando a lo largo de los meses: 110.909 en abril, 109.113 en mayo, 108.701 en junio, 108.088 en julio, 85.200 en agosto, 109.656 en septiembre, 110.641 en octubre y 93.699 en noviembre. Todos estos datos son fruto de un promedio de días laborables en determinadas calles del interior de Madrid Central (Gran Vía, Atocha, Gran Vía de San Francisco, Hortaleza, San Bernardo y Mayor).
Por otro lado, los coches más sancionados desde marzo hasta mediados de noviembre fueron los portadores de distintivo C, con 241.916 denuncias (43,32%). Los de etiquetas B recibieron 206.033 multas (36,89%) y los menos multados fueron los vehículos sin distintivo, con 110.305 denuncias (19,75%).
