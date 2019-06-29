La Red de Vigilancia y Prevención de la Contaminación Atmosférica ha medido este viernes niveles muy elevados de ozono troposférico -un gas contaminante que puede tener efectos adversos para la salud cuando se encuentra en concentraciones superiores a las habituales- en algunas zonas de Catalunya, que han superado el nivel de alerta a la población por primera vez en 13 años.
En un comunicado, la Conselleria de Territori i Sostenibilitat de la Generalitat ha explicado que el nivel de alerta se ha superado en tres estaciones: en el Montseny, Santa Maria de Palautordera y Sant Celoni, y ha recordado que la última vez que se había producido fue en 2006 en Vilanova i la Geltrú.
Además, en las estaciones de Rubí, Granollers, Tona, Manlleu y Vic se ha sobrepasado el nivel de información a la población, y la conselleria ha señalado que la "radiación solar y las altas temperaturas han favorecido al aumento de este contaminante atmosférico".
La Generalitat mantiene activo el aviso preventivo por contaminación atmosférica que declaró el martes en toda Catalunya por niveles moderadamente elevados de partículas en suspensión de diámetro inferior a 10 micras, a lo que se ha añadido este viernes otro aviso por niveles moderados de dióxido de nitrógeno en la conurbación de Barcelona.
Ha advertido de que las personas con problemas de corazón y pulmones, los niños en edad preescolar, bebés y mujeres embarazadas son especialmente sensibles a los efectos del ozono, y ha afirmado que con la superación del nivel de alerta la población sensible debe evitar el ejercicio físico en el exterior.
El área de Barcelona también se encuentra desde este jueves en estado de aviso preventivo por contaminación de micropartículas y NO2.
