Estás leyendo: Madrid anuncia que este jueves hará obligatorias las mascarillas si Sanidad no pone más garantías en Barajas

Público
Público

coronavirus Madrid anuncia que este jueves hará obligatorias las mascarillas si Sanidad no pone más garantías en Barajas

El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid se refirió al aeropuerto como "el coladero" ya que asegura que en las últimas semanas han entrado por Barajas 70 personas contagiadas "y solo en dos casos se han comunicado".

La Terminal 1 del Aeropuerto de Barajas, en Madrid . /Europa Press
La Terminal 1 del Aeropuerto de Barajas (Madrid). /Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

servimedia

El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, explicó este miércoles que la decisión de hacer obligatorio el uso de mascarillas en la región depende de una "importante reunión" que mantendrán mañana el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, y el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.

Aguado, que hizo estas declaraciones en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno, dijo que Ruiz Escudero pedirá a Illa "soluciones para el coladero" del aeropuerto de Barajas y manifestó que si la respuesta no es afirmativa, se pondrán en marcha medidas de precaución como el uso obligatorio de las mascarillas.

"En función de lo que suceda mañana, veremos si hay que tomar nuevas decisiones y valoraremos si exigimos el uso obligatorio de mascarillas", afirmó Aguado, quien señaló que "no descartamos nada". A su juicio, "si el ministerio no hace controles eficaces" en Barajas, "no nos quedará más remedio que ampliar el uso de mascarillas".

Además, consideró que las medidas del Gobierno central para el control de posibles casos de contagio por coronavirus en Barajas "no funcionan" y dijo que han entrado por Barajas 70 personas contagiadas, en las últimas semanas, "y solo en dos casos se nos ha comunicado".

"El resto, los hemos detectado porque han acudido a los servicios de urgencias", añadió Aguado, quien recordó que el uso de mascarillas ya es obligatorio en locales cerrados y en espacios abiertos donde no se guarde la distancia de 1,5 metros entre personas.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público