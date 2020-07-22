El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, explicó este miércoles que la decisión de hacer obligatorio el uso de mascarillas en la región depende de una "importante reunión" que mantendrán mañana el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, y el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.

Aguado, que hizo estas declaraciones en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno, dijo que Ruiz Escudero pedirá a Illa "soluciones para el coladero" del aeropuerto de Barajas y manifestó que si la respuesta no es afirmativa, se pondrán en marcha medidas de precaución como el uso obligatorio de las mascarillas.

"En función de lo que suceda mañana, veremos si hay que tomar nuevas decisiones y valoraremos si exigimos el uso obligatorio de mascarillas", afirmó Aguado, quien señaló que "no descartamos nada". A su juicio, "si el ministerio no hace controles eficaces" en Barajas, "no nos quedará más remedio que ampliar el uso de mascarillas".

Además, consideró que las medidas del Gobierno central para el control de posibles casos de contagio por coronavirus en Barajas "no funcionan" y dijo que han entrado por Barajas 70 personas contagiadas, en las últimas semanas, "y solo en dos casos se nos ha comunicado".

"El resto, los hemos detectado porque han acudido a los servicios de urgencias", añadió Aguado, quien recordó que el uso de mascarillas ya es obligatorio en locales cerrados y en espacios abiertos donde no se guarde la distancia de 1,5 metros entre personas.

