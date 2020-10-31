Estás leyendo: Austria impone un toque de queda a las ocho de la tarde y cierra bares, restaurantes y hoteles

Público
Público

Coronavirus Austria impone un toque de queda a las ocho de la tarde y cierra bares, restaurantes y hoteles

Las nuevas restricciones se extenderán, al menos, hasta el próximo 30 de noviembre.

El canciller austriaco Sebastian Kurz anuncia nuevas restricciones por el coronavirus.
El canciller austriaco Sebastian Kurz anuncia nuevas restricciones por el coronavirus. — Florian Wieser / EFE

Viena

efe

El Gobierno de Austria anunció este sábado un nuevo confinamiento, más moderado, a partir del próximo martes, 3 de noviembre y durante un mes, con restricciones de movimiento y contactos privados, así como el cierre de hoteles, bares y locales de gastronomía, ocio y cultura.

Además se impone un toque de queda a partir de las 20.00 horas locales para impedir los encuentros y fiestas privados nocturnos, pero se permite salir de casa de forma individual para pasear, hacer deporte y trabajar.

Las nuevas restricciones regirán hasta el 30 de noviembre y la esperanza es que "surta el efecto deseado de lograr un descenso masivo de las cifras de contagio, para poder aliviarlas paulatinamente en diciembre", destacó el canciller federal de Austria, Sebastian Kurz, en una rueda de prensa televisada.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público