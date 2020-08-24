MálagaActualizado:
Un chiringuito de Torremolinos en Málaga ha vuelto a ser foco directo de las críticas en Twitter por una macrofiesta donde coincidieron este fin de semana, en la Playa del Bajondillo, más de 200 jóvenes. En las imágenes difundidas en la red social se puede ver como los asistentes están sin mascarilla y sin mantener la distancia de seguridad permitida.
"Chiringuito Edén Beach Club, Torremolinos. Concentración de más de 200 personas, todas juntas sin mascarilla. Mientras la mayoría de los jóvenes nos comprometemos por la salud de todos. Estos son los mismos que se quejan de que cierren el ocio nocturno", ha explicado un usuario en Twitter.
La polémica ha sido tal que el propio chiringuito ha salido al paso de los comentarios sobre lo ocurrido, diciendo que "es campaña de descrédito hacia nuestra imagen" y "faltas al honor". Por otro lado, ha asegurado que solo atiende a clientes "en mesa o hamaca" y que "no permite la libre circulación de personas por el establecimiento sin portar mascarillas o guardar las distancias de seguridad".
Esta no es la primera vez
Este incidente se ha producido unas semanas después de que otro negocio cerrara durante quince días, después de que un DJ escupiera al público alcohol tras beber a morro de una botella. Ocurrió en una fiesta en la que no se guardaba distancia, ni había mascarillas.
