Deja claro que en este momento no se recomienda una dosis de refuerzo a la población general.

Un paciente enfermo de Coronavirus espera este miércoles a ser atendido en la UCI del Hospital de Basurto, en Bilbao, que comienza a estar sobrecargada por la incidencia de covid-19.
Foto de archivo de la uci del Hospital de Basurto, en Bilba. Miguel Toña / EFE

La Comisión de Salud Pública ha aprobado este martes la administración de una tercera dosis adicional de la vacuna contra la covid a pacientes en "situación de grave inmunosupresión", y ha hecho hincapié en que en el momento actual no se recomienda una dosis de refuerzo a la población general.

Según el documento aprobado, la tercera dosis estaría indicada para personas con trasplante de órgano sólido (se estima que hay unas 60.000 en España), receptores de trasplante de progenitores hematopoyéticos (alrededor de 20.000) y las personas en tratamiento con fármacos anticovid.

En estos casos las dosis adicionales se harían con vacunas de ARN mensajero (Pfizer o Moderna) y preferiblemente se administrará el mismo tipo de vacuna que la recibida con anterioridad.

Según fuentes autonómicas, en la reunión de hoy también ha salido a debate la vacunación con una tercera dosis de ancianos en residencias de mayores, que ha quedado pendiente de estudio.

También queda a revisión los beneficios de una dosis adicional en situaciones de inmunodepresión, como en pacientes oncohematológicos en tratamiento de quimioterapia y en aquellos con patologías de base que requieren tratamiento inmunosupresor.

Según fuentes autonómicas, estas recomendaciones serán debatidas mañana en el seno del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud (CISNS).

Además, la Comisión ha aprobado dejar exento de la cuarentena los contactos estrechos (alumnado, profesorado y otro personal del centro) que hayan recibido la pauta completa de vacunación.

