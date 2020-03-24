Estás leyendo: Una casera echa a un sanitario de su hogar por temor a que propague el coronavirus en su propiedad

Una casera echa a un sanitario de su hogar por temor a que propague el coronavirus en su propiedad

No es el único caso de Reino Unido, varias enfermeras también han sido expulsadas de un alojamiento compartido por el miedo de la gente a convivir con personal sanitario expuesto a la COVID-19.

Imagen de un paramédico con una mascarilla en Cheshunt, Reino Unido. REUTERS
Imagen de un paramédico con una mascarilla en Cheshunt, Reino Unido. REUTERS

Joseph Hoar, un paramédico del servicio de ambulancias del sudoeste de Reino Unido, ha sido desalojado de su casa porque a su casera le preocupaba que pudiera propagar la Covid-19 en la propiedad. 

"Es solo cuestión de tiempo antes que estés en contacto con el virus", le dijo su casera por WhatsApp. "¿Puedes organizar un Airbnb y recoger tus cosas mañana? Lo siento, normalmente nunca haría esto, pero no vale la pena el riesgo ", añadió. 

El sanitario tuiteó la noche del sábado este mensaje en el que le pedían que abandonara la casa en las próximas 24 horas "porque el propietario estaba muy nervioso" al tener a alguien que trabaja en primera línea en la crisis del coronavirus. 

Sin embargo, Hoar no es el único sanitario que ha tenido que abandonar su casa. Numerosos trabajadores de la salud han denunciado haber sido desalojados, según informa el diario británico The Guardian.

Asimismo, Sarah-Jane Marsh, directora ejecutiva de la fundación del Servicio Nacional de Salud de Reino Unido para mujeres y niños de Birmingham, asegura que hay enfermeras que han sido expulsadas de un alojamiento compartido por el temor de la gente a convivir con personal sanitario expuesto a la COVID-19. 

Por ello, el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, ha anunciado medidas radicales para proteger a los inquilinos y prohibir los desalojos durante al menos tres meses durante la pandemia. 

