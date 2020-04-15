Estás leyendo: Muere por covid-19 un obispo evangelista que dijo que "Dios es más grande que este temido virus"

El pastor decidió no seguir las advertencias de las autoridades locales, las cuales recomendaban evitar reuniones masivas y mantener el distanciamiento social. Así, continuó congregando a fieles en su iglesia, incluso hasta hace unos días.

MADRID

PÚBLICO

Gerald O. Glenn, pastor y fundador de la Iglesia Evangelista de la Nueva Liberación de Richmond (Virginia, EEUU), ha muerto tras haber dado positivo en coronavirus. El obispo desafió a la pandemia y, el pasado 22 de marzo, en plena emergencia aseguró en un sermón: "Creo firmemente que Dios es más grande que este temido virus". 

El pastor decidió no seguir las advertencias de las autoridades locales, las cuales recomendaban evitar reuniones masivas y mantener el distanciamiento social. Así, continuó congregando a fieles en su iglesia, incluso hasta hace unos días.

"Soy esencial. Soy un predicador, ¡hablo con Dios!", aseveró en unas declaraciones recogidas por CNN. El 4 de abril, su hija publicó un vídeo en el que el obispo anunciaba que tanto él como su esposa habían dado positivo por covid-19.

"Mientras lloran la desgarradora ausencia terrenal de su patriarca familiar y padre espiritual, también tienen familiares que luchan por sobrevivir a esta temida pandemia", reza en una publicación de Facebook de la iglesia, medio por el que se anunció este domingo la muerte del pasor.

