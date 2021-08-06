madrid
España ha completado la pauta de vacunación al 59,5% de la población (28.255.949 personas), situándose a poco más de diez puntos del objetivo de inmunidad de grupo (70%) que se había marcado el Gobierno para finales de agosto. Según los datos publicados este viernes por el Ministerio de Sanidad, siete comunidades ya superan ese dato, por lo que han alcanzado la inmunidad de rebaño. Se trata de Asturias (74,7 %), Extremadura (73,5 %), Galicia (72,4 %), País Vasco (71 %), Aragón (70,7 %), Castilla y León (70,4 %) y Navarra (70,3 %).
En el conjunto del país, el porcentaje de personas con al menos una dosis asciende al 69,8%, más de 33 millones de personas. Y, en las últimas 24 horas, se han administrado 440.054 dosis, alcanzando un total de 58.542.495 de las dosis entregadas.
En cuanto a las personas de más de 40 años, la cobertura con la pauta completa alcanza ya al 89,4%, mientras que el porcentaje de personas, dentro de la misma franja de edad, con al menos una dosis asciende a un 92,8%.
Sin embargo, en la franja de edad de 20 a 29 años la pauta completa la tiene el 21,3%, mientras que en el grupo etario entre 12 y 19 años, el porcentaje con las dos dosis es solo del 4,1%. Y, en el grupo con edades comprendidas entre los 30 y 39 años, el porcentaje de personas con pauta completa asciende al 49,5%.
Los datos han sido facilitados por el Ministerio de Sanidad en el informe de actividad del proceso de vacunación frente a la covid, que se ha elaborado en base a datos recogidos entre el 27 de diciembre de 2020, día en el que comenzaron las vacunaciones, y el 5 de agosto. En este informe, se expone que se han entregado a España las siguientes dosis de cada vacuna:
-
Pzifer: 41.077.173, con 40.721.580 administradas
Moderna: 6.647.080, con 6.337.633 administradas
AstraZeneca: 10.084.400, con 9.630.541 administradas
Janssen: 2.648.335, con 1.852.741 administradas
