Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
La Guardia Civil ha avisado de un fraude detectado en Andalucía y Baleares que ofrece principalmente a personas mayores la posibilidad de vacunarse del SARS-CoV-2, el virus que deriva en la enfermedad de la covid-19, en sus propios domicilios.
Así lo ha informado la Comandancia de Las Palmas, que agrega que el modus operandi es que los autores del fraude se ponen en contacto con personas de avanzada, especialmente si viven solas, y les ofrecen tal servicio como si se tratara de una práctica legal.
Por ello, la Guardia Civil ha aconsejado a la sociedad isleña que, aunque todavía no se han dado casos de este fraude en el archipiélago, se pongan en contacto con sus respectivos centros sanitarios ante cualquier duda sobre la campaña de vacunación.
