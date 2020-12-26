Estás leyendo: La Guardia Civil avisa de un fraude que ofrece a las personas mayores vacunarse de la covid-19 en casa

La Comandancia de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ha informado de esta práctica fraudulenta tras detectar algunos casos en Andalucía y Baleares. El 'modus operandi' pasa por contactar con personas de avanzada edad, especialmente si viven solas.

Un agente de la Guardia Civil. / EFE.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Europa Press

La Guardia Civil ha avisado de un fraude detectado en Andalucía y Baleares que ofrece principalmente a personas mayores la posibilidad de vacunarse del SARS-CoV-2, el virus que deriva en la enfermedad de la covid-19en sus propios domicilios.

Así lo ha informado la Comandancia de Las Palmas, que agrega que el modus operandi es que los autores del fraude se ponen en contacto con personas de avanzada, especialmente si viven solas, y les ofrecen tal servicio como si se tratara de una práctica legal.

Por ello, la Guardia Civil ha aconsejado a la sociedad isleña que, aunque todavía no se han dado casos de este fraude en el archipiélago, se pongan en contacto con sus respectivos centros sanitarios ante cualquier duda sobre la campaña de vacunación.

