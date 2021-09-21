madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este martes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 2.450 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 1.306 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 555 registrados el lunes, lo que eleva a 4.937.984 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de Covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.
Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 78,88 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 83,43 notificado el lunes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.
En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 82 más, de los cuales 195 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 85.983 personas.
Actualmente hay 3.450 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 931 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 254 ingresos y 466 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 2,87 por ciento y en las UCI en el 10,21 por ciento.
El 76,1% de la población ya ha recibido la pauta completa
El 76,1 por ciento de la población (36.086.354 personas) ya ha recibido la pauta completa de vacunación contra la covid-19 y el 79 por ciento una dosis (37.472.155 personas), según el informe publicado este martes por el Ministerio de Sanidad, en el que se señala que en España se han administrado 69.427.047 dosis de las vacunas contra la covid-19 de Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca y Janssen, el 97,7 por ciento de las distribuidas entre las comunidades autónomas, que asciende a 75.394.611 unidades.
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha facilitado esta información en el informe de actividad del proceso de vacunación frente a la covid-19 en base a datos recogidos entre el 27 de diciembre, día en el que comenzaron las vacunaciones, y este 21 de septiembre.
(Habrá ampliación)
