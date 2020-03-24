El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha anunciado este martes que la Policía Municipal de la ciudad sancionará todas las personas que vayan por la calle, digan que van a trabajar y no lo puedan acreditar con un documento de la empresa.

En una entrevista en Antena3, Almeida afirmó que con esta medida el Ayuntamiento quiere poner punto y pinal a la "picaresca" de los que se saltan el confinamiento.

Por este motivo ha pedido a las empresas que "emitan esta declaración responsable a sus trabajadores donde les digan que tienen que ir físicamente a su puesto de trabajo". "Paix digo que la Policía Municipal empezará a sancionar", sentenció.

Almeida ha declarado un endurecimiento de las condiciones del confinamiento y el cese todas las obras en la ciudad de Madrid

Según Almeida, hay un endurecimiento de las condiciones del confinamiento y que, por ejemplo, se suspendan todas las obras en la ciudad de Madrid porque "en este momento con la situación sanitaria que tenemos el más razonable, prudente y de lógica elemental es que se suspendan las obras ".

El Ayuntamiento, dijo, vigilará que "todas las normas se cumplan de forma íntegra", ha dicho. Según el alcalde de Madrid, a pesar de que el gobierno español pone límites al confinamiento para no detener completamente la actividad económica, "esto no quiere decir que no haya medidas que no se pueden adoptar dentro del marco del estado de alarma ".