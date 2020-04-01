Bangkok
El gobierno de Malasia emitió una disculpa después de la reacción contra una serie de polémicas recomendaciones dirigidas a las mujeres durante el periodo de confinamiento por la pandemia de la covid-19, que en este país asiático ha causado tres muertes y 2.766 infectados.
Los consejos, publicados este lunes por el Ministerio malasio para la Mujer y Desarrollo Familiar, estaban orientados a mantener una relación positiva en el ámbito familiar y laboral, según sus autores.
Bajo el lema "Kebahagiaan Rumahtangga" (Armonía en el hogar), se les sugería a las mujeres comportamientos para evitar las discusiones con sus maridos tales como reír tímidamente o hablar con un tono dulce, similares a los del popular personaje de manga Doraemon, un gato robot.
"Si tu esposo realiza una tarea doméstica de manera que no te gusta, evita molestarle" o "cuenta de uno a veinte antes de discutir", apuntaban algunos consejos de la lista, que fue borrada un día después de su publicación.
Las reacciones contrarias expresadas por muchos malasios en las redes sociales, donde acusaban de sexistas a varios de los consejo gubernamentales, hicieron que el ministerio emitiera anoche una disculpa.
Nos disculpamos si hubo ciertos consejos que no fueron apropiados y ofendieron las sensibilidades de ciertos grupos. Tendremos más cuidado en el futuro , indica el comunicado publicado la noche del martes en las redes sociales bajo la etiqueta #wanitacegahcovid19 –mujeres para prevenir la covid-19–.
