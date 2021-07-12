madrid
Un estudio de la Universidad de Utrecht, en Paises Bajos, confirma que los perros y los gatos sí que pueden contraer coronavirus si se lo contagian sus dueños. De la misma forma, demuestra que las personas infectadas pueden contagiar de Covid a los perros y gatos.
"El 20% de las mascotas contrae covid de sus dueños. Afortunadamente, la mayoría de los perros y los gatos infectados no tiene síntomas o, como mucho, síntomas leves", dijo Els Broens, de la Universidad de Utrecht.
Según los científicos que han liderado el estudio, el fin del mismo es que "la población debería saber que pueden infectarlos, y, por lo tanto, evitar el contacto con ellos si son positivos por covid, como harían con el resto de su familia humana", según contó Broens durante el Congreso Europeo de Microbiología Clínica y Enfermedades Infecciosas.
El estudio
El equipo de Broens indagó las infecciones por coronavirus en un total de 156 perros y 154 gatos de 196 hogares en los que había un positivo para Covid-19. El 20,4% de las mascotas dieron positivo para el virus. La prueba de PCR dio positivo en seis gatos y siete perros, mientras que la de anticuerpos dio positivo en el 17,6%.
En 11 casos se repitió el test diagnóstico entre una y tres semanas después y se detectó anticuerpos en todos.Tres gatos seguían teniendo un resultado positivo y se evaluaron por tercera vez. Todos los animales con PCR positivo se curaron de la infección.
El equipo no pudo hallar ninguna de las variantes del coronavirus que están circulando actualmente. "Sólo tuvimos unos pocos PCR positivos e intentamos aislar y secuenciar el virus para identificar la variante y compararla con la de la enfermedad familiar, pero no pudimos hacerlo, quizás por una baja carga viral", explicó Broens.
