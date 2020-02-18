pekín
El doctor Liu Zhiming, director del Hospital Wuchang de la ciudad china de Wuhan –epicentro de la epidemia del nuevo coronavirus– falleció este martes de la resultante neumonía COVID-19, informó el estatal Diario del Pueblo.
Liu, neurocirujano de 50 años, es el primer director de un hospital que ha sucumbido a la enfermedad, detalló el rotativo.
El hospital que el doctor Liu dirigía es uno de los centros médicos específicamente designados para la atención a pacientes de COVID-19 en Wuhan, capital de la provincia de Hubei, y que permanece en cuarentena desde el pasado 23 de enero.
El COVID-19 ha provocado al menos 1.873 muertes en todo el mundo, de las que 1.868 se han certificado en la China continental
En torno a 2.000 trabajadores sanitarios chinos han resultado infectados por el nuevo coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, y varios de ellos han fallecido, entre ellos el doctor Li Wenliang, un médico que trató de alertar a sus compañeros sobre una posible nueva enfermedad y fue reprendido por "difundir rumores" por parte de las autoridades.
Por el momento, el COVID-19 ha provocado al menos 1.873 muertes en todo el mundo, de las que 1.868 se han certificado en la China continental, donde también se han registrado 72.436 contagios –en torno al 99% de los casos mundiales–.
Los síntomas de la nueva enfermedad son en muchos casos parecidos a los de un resfriado, pero pueden venir acompañados de fiebre y fatiga, tos seca y disnea (dificultad para respirar).
