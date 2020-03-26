Estás leyendo: La sanidad privada prevé un ERTE para 28.000 empleados por la crisis del coronavirus

Público
Público

Coronavirus La sanidad privada prevé un ERTE para 28.000 empleados por la crisis del coronavirus

Para la Alianza de la Sanidad Privada Española, la reducción de la actividad sanitaria y la pérdida de ingresos conllevan un riesgo de quiebra de 325 centros si no hay una reorganización laboral.

Hopsital Quirón de Barcelona. REUTERS
Hopsital Quirón de Barcelona. REUTERS

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público/agencias

La sanidad privada prevé recortar su plantilla por la crisis del coronavirus. El sector ya ha comenzado a reducir temporalmente a profesionales que actualmente no trabajan en primera línea frente a la COVID-19. 

Según adelanta el diario Cinco Días, la patronal calcula que solo en los centros con internamiento de pacientes, los afectados por el ERTE podrían ser 28.000 empleados. Una cifra que se dispararía si se tienen en cuenta otras clínicas. 

La suspensión y parón de la mayoría de servicios ajenos al coronavirus, provocados por el confinamiento. Esta reducción de la actividad sanitaria, que agrupa una caída del 80%, ha traído consigo una pérdida de ingresos para el sector. 

La reducción de la actividad sanitaria agrupa una caída del 80%, según ASPE

Para la patronal Alianza de la Sanidad Privada Española (ASPE), las pérdidas
–derivadas de los seguros de salud y la atención de pacientes trasladados desde hospitales públicos–, conllevan un riesgo de quiebra de 325 centros si no existe una reorganización laboral

La regulación temporal de empleo ya es una realidad en algunas empresas de Catalunya y Canarias, donde el jueves pasado se aplicó para 158 de sus 813 trabajadores en la mayor clínica de Gran Canaria. 

Hospitales San Roque alega como justificación de este expediente temporal que la actividad ha caído entre un 60 y un 97% en sus diferentes centros desde que se declaró en España el estado de alarma por la epidemia de coronavirus, que restringe la movilidad de los ciudadanos para prevenir así nuevos contagios.

Aunque desde ASPE se están considerando opciones alternativas al ERTE, son muchas las empresas que abogan por esta vía. 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú