Coronavirus El turista con coronavirus está bien y sus contactos están identificados

El Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias confirma que las personas que han contactado con el paciente infectado se encuentran controladas y en situación de autoaislamiento en su domicilio. 

El alemán ingresado en La Gomera y los españoles repatriados están bien
El paciente alemán infectado por el coronavirus ingresado y aislado en el Hospital Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe en la isla de La Gomera y los españoles repatriados de Wuhan que permanecen en el Hospital Gómez Ulla de Madrid "se encuentran bien".

madrid

efe

El ciudadano alemán ingresado en La Gomera que ha dado positivo en coronavirus de Wuhan se encuentra bien y el "reducido" número de personas con las que ha contactado en su viaje están identificadas, según el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón.

Tras la reunión del comité de seguimiento del coronavirus, presidida por el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, Simón ha añadido que uno de esos contactos se encuentra en situación de autoaislamiento en su domicilio y está colaborando, y el resto son contactos "casuales" a los que se les ha dado instrucciones.

Según Simón, un punto positivo a la hora de buscar a las personas que han contactado con el paciente infectado es que el periodo entre la llegada de los turistas alemanes hasta su aislamiento fue "muy corto".

