Estás leyendo: Veinte muertos en Turquía por beber alcohol adulterado contra el coronavirus

coronavirus Veinte muertos en Turquía por beber alcohol adulterado contra el coronavirus

Los afectados bebieron alcohol metílico, que puede usarse como anticongelante o disolvente, creyendo que se trataba de un tipo de aguardiente que se consume en Turkmenistán para protegerse de enfermedades infecciosas.

Dos personas con mascarilla pasean por Estambul. REUTERS
Dos personas con mascarilla pasean por Estambul. REUTERS

MADRID

EFE

Al menos veinte personas han muerto y 34 han sido hospitalizadas en Estambul por consumir alcohol adulterado siguiendo los falsos rumores de que protege contra el coronavirus, informa este viernes el diario Milliyet.

Todos los afectados son ciudadanos de Turkmenistán que habían consumido alcohol macerado con hierbas para "protegerse contra el virus", según explicó uno de ellos a la Policía, que inició una investigación al detectar el aumento de intoxicaciones.

Los afectados bebieron el alcohol metílico, que puede usarse como anticongelante o disolvente, creyendo que se trataba de un tipo de aguardiente que se consume en Turkmenistán para protegerse de enfermedades infecciosas.

El número oficial de infectados por coronavirus ha llegado este viernes a 359 y se han contabilizado cuatro fallecidos

Once personas han sido detenidas por vender el producto en colmados y peluquerías de los barrios afectados.

Medios turcos han recomendado falsamente estos días el consumo de bebidas alcohólicas y de alimentos como el ajo, el yogur o la melaza para combatir el coronavirus.

El número oficial de infectados por coronavirus ha llegado este viernes a 359, lo que supone 70 más que hace una semana. Se han contabilizado cuatro fallecidos por el Covid-19.

El Gobierno ha cerrado el cierre de mezquitas, bares, discotecas, gimnasios y algunos restaurantes hasta nuevo aviso en un intento de contener los contagios.

También se han suspendido las clases en escuelas y universidades y cerrado las mezquitas para el rezo de los viernes.

