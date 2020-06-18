madrid
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, tacha de bulo el vídeo publicado por El País que recoge los criterios de la región para denegar camas UCI a los ancianos en el hospital Infanta Cristina de Parla. "Esto no eran instrucciones sino una sesión interna entre médicos para analizar todos los escenarios posibles de pandemia", ha defendido a través de Twitter.
En la grabación, fechada a finales de marzo, el jefe médico del hospital explica que se va "a denegar la cama a los pacientes que más riesgo de morir tienen". "Las camas de UCI son de la Comunidad de Madrid y se van a asignar al paciente que más se beneficie de ello. No por gravedad, sino por años de vida recuperable. Esto es drástico. Esto es horroroso. Ojalá no nos hubiera tocado vivirlo", afirma el instructor.
Este mismo jueves, en el Pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid, Ayuso ha asegurado que si no fuera por su gestión habría "el triple" de sanitarios contagiados y de fallecidos. Además, defiende que el sistema sanitario de la Comunidad "ha estado a la altura en las circunstancias más difíciles que se recuerdan en décadas".
La presidenta de la Comunidad ha asegurado que los médicos y geriatras han trabajado "con total profesionalidad y nunca bajo el dictado de los políticos" en alusión al vídeo publicado.
Según recoge RTVE, fuentes del hospital han asegurado que el vídeo está sacado de contexto y afirman que se trata de una sesión informativa para explicar a los sanitarios cuál sería el escenario durante una pandemia.
