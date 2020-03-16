MADRID
El incremento de los casos de contagio por el COVID-19 no da tregua. Las personas contagiadas se multiplican en España, al mismo tiempo que el número de países afectados por el virus, que ya es pandemia, aumenta cada día. A través de estos mapas, que se actualizarán diariamente, podrá ver la propagación del virus en España y el resto del mundo.
Seis pautas para prevenir las infecciones por coronavirus
- Lavarse las manos frecuentemente con agua y jabón
- No salir de casa salvo causa de fuerza mayor y lo estipulado por el decreto de alarma
- Al toser o estornudar, taparse la boca con el codo flexionado
- Evitar tocarse los ojos y la boca
- Usar pañuelos desechables y tirarlos después
- Distancia mínima personal de al menos un metro
