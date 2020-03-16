Estás leyendo: Así se propaga el coronavirus en España y el resto del mundo

COVID-19 Así se propaga el coronavirus en España y el resto del mundo

El incremento de los casos de contagio por el COVID-19 no da tregua. A través de estos mapas, que se actualizarán diariamente, podrá seguir la propagación del virus, que ya es pandemia.

El incremento de los casos de contagio por el COVID-19 no da tregua. Las personas contagiadas se multiplican en España, al mismo tiempo que el número de países afectados por el virus, que ya es pandemia, aumenta cada día. A través de estos mapas, que se actualizarán diariamente, podrá ver la propagación del virus en España y el resto del mundo. 

Seis pautas para prevenir las infecciones por coronavirus

- Lavarse las manos frecuentemente con agua y jabón

- No salir de casa salvo causa de fuerza mayor y lo estipulado por el decreto de alarma

- Al toser o estornudar, taparse la boca con el codo flexionado

- Evitar tocarse los ojos y la boca

- Usar pañuelos desechables y tirarlos después

- Distancia mínima personal de al menos un metro

