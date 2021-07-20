madrid
Los casos de variable Delta (B.1.617.2) en España siguen aumentando, con los datos de secuenciación integrados en el sistema de vigilancia, se estima un 43% de prevalencia de esta variable en España. La variable delta es ya mayoritaria en India y Reino Unido y se estudia una posible disminución de la eficacia de la vacunación contra ella.
Según datos del Ministerio de Sanidad en las últimas semanas se ha detectado una disminución en la prevalencia de la variante Alfa y un aumento en la de la variante Delta, probablemente más transmisible.
Los casos de variable Alfa aumentaron de manera progresiva durante los primeros meses del año en todas las comunidades, hasta alcanzar niveles superiores al 70%. Sin embargo, durante las últimas semanas el porcentaje de esta variante ha ido disminuyendo en varias comunidades, según ha avanzado la prevalencia de otras variables, como la variable Delta.
La prevalencia de la variable Delta se ha duplicado la última semana en Aragón, Baleares, Canarias, Madrid entre otras.
