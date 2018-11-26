Público
Según ha informado la Policía Nacional de Madrid, que investiga las circunstancias del suceso y busca al autor de la agresión, la joven fue localizada en plena calle con una herida de arma blanca en el abdomen y en parada cardiorrespiratoria

Tras las maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar la víctima fue trasladada al Hospital Fundación de Alcorcón, donde finalmente ha fallecido | EFE/Archivo

Una joven de 17 años, que fue apuñalada en el abdomen anoche en Alcorcón, ha fallecido esta madrugada en el Hospital Fundación de esta localidad madrileña, según ha informado la Policía Nacional, que investiga las circunstancias del suceso y que busca al autor de la agresión.

La víctima recibió una puñalada en la confluencia de la calle de Desmonte con la de Cuenca en Alcorcón, según informó el servicio de Emergencias 112 de la Comunidad de Madrid, que sobre las diez de la noche recibió una llamada indicando que había una mujer herida ensangrentada en el suelo.

Al lugar del suceso acudieron efectivos del SUMMA en una UVI Móvil, que localizaron en el lugar a la joven con una herida de arma blanca en el abdomen con evisceración y en parada cardiorrespiratoria.

Los efectivos médicos efectuaron maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar y tras ser estabilizada la víctima fue trasladada al Hospital Fundación de Alcorcón, donde finalmente ha fallecido.

