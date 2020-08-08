Madrid
El titular del juzgado numero 1 de Navalcarnero (Madrid) ha decretado prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para la hija y el yerno de la mujer hallada descuartizada en el municipio de Chapinería (Madrid) "como supuestos coautores de la muerte violenta".
Así lo han trasladado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) a Europa Press, quienes han precisado que ambos serán investigados "por la supuesta comisión de un delito de asesinato tal y como ha interesado la Fiscalía". Esta calificación penal es aún provisional y podría modificarse según se vayan practicando las correspondientes diligencias en el marco de la investigación.
Tras concluir el registro en la vivienda de la víctima, donde residía con su hija, la Guardia Civil detuvo este pasado jueves a esta mujer, África F.C, y a su pareja, Emilio R.M, apodado 'El Loco', y a los que la investigación sitúa indiciariamente como autores de esta muerte.
La pareja de África sí ha declarado anrte la jueza pero ella se ha acogido a su derecho de no declarar. Él ha sido conducido al recinto penitenciario de Madrid IV, la prisión de Navalcanero, y ella al módulo de mujers de Madrid I, en Alcalá de Henares. Se ha decretado el secreo de actuaciones.
El juez ha decretado el secreto de las actuaciones de un caso que se conoció el pasado martes cuando el cuerpo de María Luisa C.V. fue hallado en un paraje próximo a Chapinería.
