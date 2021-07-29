María Isabel deja la música por problemas de ansiedad

La cantante María Isabel López Rodríguez, conocida artísticamente como María Isabel, ha anunciado que, a sus 26 años, deja el mundo de la música por problemas de ansiedad.

En su perfil de Instagram, la artista natural de Ayamonte (Huelva) y ganadora del festival Eurojunior en 2004, con su famosa canción Antes muerta que sencilla ha explicado que se va "de todo eso que una vez" amó porque, ha argumentado, "a día de hoy estar en la industria se me hace muy complicado. Es duro, y me da rabia, y más yo que nunca he dejado de luchar".

"Padezco ansiedad y es complicado lidiar con ello a diario y más en este mundo", ha añadido, por lo que ha decidido "tomar un respiro, tiempo para pensar, meditar y saber el camino a seguir".

"Podría decir que volveré, pero eso solo ocurrirá si termino de entender el funcionamiento de esto", ha agregado la cantante, quien ha dado las gracias a todas las personas que no la "han dejado sola en este camino desde hace 17 años hasta aquí".

"Me siento afortunada por todas las bendiciones que Dios me ha dado y sigue dando", ha afirmado. Ha concluido explicando que "es el momento de meditar, de pensar, de trabajar duro, y que Dios decida el camino".