Alrededor de 40 organizaciones y colectivos sociales, agrupados en la plataforma Alianza por la Emergencia Climática, han firmado una declaración que insta a los nuevos ayuntamientos a que declaren el estado de emergencia climática para "proteger la existencia de un futuro para sus ciudadanos".
El documento, dirigido a los plenos de los ayuntamientos y a los grupos políticos, exhorta a los dirigentes municipales a que "acepten la realidad de la crisis climática" dadas "las evidencias científicas que deben ser reconocidas de manera pública", ha explicado el grupo "Extinction Rebellion" en un comunicado.
La plataforma ha señalado que declarar la emergencia climática requiere la asunción de "compromisos políticos reales y vinculantes, mucho más ambiciosos que los actuales", entre los cuales el colectivo ha destacado "la reducción de las emisiones" como la "única manera" para proteger "la existencia de un futuro para los municipios y sus ciudadanos".
La Alianza por la Emergencia Climática
La Alianza por la Emergencia Climática es una plataforma que comprende unas 40 organizaciones ecologistas y colectivos sociales, entre los que se cuentan el grupo "Extinction Rebellion", Ecologistas en Acción, el movimiento "Fridays For Future" y Greenpeace.
Esta alianza nace con un propósito: "influir sobre las administraciones y la ciudadanía de España para frenar el calentamiento global".
