madrid
La temporada de junio a agosto de 2020 fue el verano meteorológico más caluroso registrado en el hemisferio norte, superando tanto a 2019 como a 2016, que estaban empatados como los más calurosos.
Este período, que también marca el invierno del hemisferio sur, fue el tercero más cálido de la Tierra en el regsitro de 141 años, con 0,92 grados Celsius por encima del promedio del siglo XX, según los científicos de la NOAA, la agencia meteorológica y del clima estadounidense.
A nivel mundial, el año hasta la fecha (de enero a agosto) se ubicó como el segundo más caluroso registrado, a 1.03 grados Celsius por encima del promedio del siglo XX de 14.0 grados Celsius, justo detrás del récord establecido en 2016.
Según un análisis estadístico realizado por científicos del NCEI (National Centers for Environmental Information), es muy probable que 2020 se ubique entre los cinco años más cálidos registrados.
La NOAA confirma también que la temperatura global promedio de la superficie terrestre y oceánica en agosto fue de 0.94 grados por encima del promedio del siglo XX de 15.6 grados, lo que lo convierte en el segundo agosto más caluroso en el récord de 141 años, detrás de agosto de 2016.
El hemisferio norte tuvo su agosto más caluroso registrado con una diferencia de temperatura del promedio de 1,19 grados Celsius, superando el récord anterior establecido en agosto de 2016. A nivel mundial, los 10 agosto más cálidos han ocurrido desde 1998, y los cinco más cálidos desde 2015.
