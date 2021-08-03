copenhagueActualizado:
Groenlandia ha registrado en los últimos días un deshielo "masivo" y temperaturas récord en el este de esta isla situada en el Atlántico Norte, según los últimos datos registrados por científicos daneses. Aunque las temperaturas ya han vuelto valores más normales, entre los 9 y los 14 grados.
La isla danesa tiene la segunda capa de hielo más grande del mundo después de la de la Antártida. En estos días ha habido un deshielo de más de veinte gigatoneladas de hielo, según Polar Portal, página web controlada por varios institutos científicos de Dinamarca.
Esta cifra es inferior en volumen a las marcas registradas en 2012 y 2019, pero sería suficiente para inundar el estado de Florida (EEUU) con más de cinco centímetros de agua y con una área de deshielo superior a la de hace dos años.
La estación meteorológica de Ittoqqortoormiit, al este de la isla, midió ese mismo día 23,4 grados, récord para esa zona de Groenlandia, según ha informado el Instituto Meteorológico Danés (DMI).
Estas altas temperaturas se deben a la combinación de altas presiones, sol y ausencia de viento, lo que provocaron que el aire no se moviese y se fuese calentando progresivamente.
"Aunque no hemos terminado con la segunda comprobación de las temperaturas registradas en julio, no hay motivo para poner en duda el récord medido en el aeropuerto de Nerlerit Inaat", consta en el comunicado.
El récord anterior era el de 2004, con 22 grados, mientras que la temperatura media en julio en esa zona en los últimos veinte años es de 6 grados.
