Estás leyendo: Cuatro detenidos por abusar sexualmente de dos mujeres en Gijón

Público
Público

Cuatro detenidos por abusar sexualmente de dos mujeres en Gijón

Las jóvenes han sido trasladadas al hospital gijonés de Cabueñes para ser sometidas a un examen médico mientras que los presuntos agresores han sido trasladados a Comisaría a la espera de ser puestos a disposición judicial.

Imagen de un vehículo de la Policía nacional.
Imagen de un vehículo de la Policía nacional. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a cuatro hombres como presuntos autores de un delito de abusos sexuales cometido contra dos jóvenes de 22 y 23 años en una pensión de Gijón, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

Las mismas fuentes han señalado que ambas mujeres acudieron a las 6:30 horas de esta madrugada a Comisaría para presentar la denuncia en la que explicaron que habían conocido a un hombre en un pub y que se desplazaron con él hasta la pensión en la que se alojaba para mantener un encuentro sexual.

Según el relato de las denunciantes, por el camino se les unió otro individuo y, al llegar a la habitación, se encontraron con otros dos hombres que les obligaron a mantener relaciones sexuales con todos ellos.

Las jóvenes han sido trasladadas al hospital gijonés de Cabueñes para ser sometidas a un examen médico mientras que los presuntos agresores han sido trasladados a Comisaría a la espera de ser puestos a disposición judicial.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público