Pilar Cancela, presidenta de la comisión de Igualdad del Congreso de los Diputados, y Janet Camilo, exministra del Ministerio de la Mujer de República Dominicana, participan en este debate moderado por Carmen Montón, exministra de Sanidad y Embajadora Observadora de España en la OEA y Organización Panamericana de la Salud.

El 25 de noviembre se celebra el Día Internacional contra la Violencia de Género. Este año no habrá la tradicional e histórica reivindicación en la calle, pero se hará a través de las redes.

No te pierdas el debate 'La lucha contra la Violencia de Género en pandemia covid-19', con la participación de Pilar Cancela, presidenta de la comisión de Igualdad del Congreso de los Diputados, y Janet Camilo, exministra del Ministerio de la Mujer de República Dominicana, moderado por Carmen Montón, exministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social y Embajadora Observadora de España en la OEA y Organización Panamericana de la Salud.

