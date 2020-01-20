El defensor del Pueblo pide al Gobierno que priorice la lucha contra la violencia machista 

El defensor del Pueblo en funciones, Francisco Fernández Marugán, ha insistido este lunes en pedir al nuevo Gobierno que la lucha contra la violencia machista sea una de sus prioridades en esta legislatura.
El defensor recuerda las recomendaciones que desde la institución que dirige se han hecho para reforzar el sistema de protección de las víctimas de violencia machista entre las que destaca mejorar el sistema de valoración de riesgo para menores y en los puntos de encuentro familiar.
Propone además cambios normativos para asegurar la revisión del régimen de visitas siempre que exista una orden de protección en vigor respecto a la madre de los menores afectados y la suspensión en todos los casos de condena por delitos de violencia de género.
Aboga por una mayor y mejor formación en violencia de género y tratamiento de las víctimas para todos los empleados públicos que atienden a las mujeres y pide que se actualicen los protocolos de la Administración de Justicia y de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado a la situación actual y a las necesidades de las víctimas.
Fernández Marugán considera que el Pacto de Estado sobre violencia de género fue un "gran acierto" y pide al nuevo Gobierno que priorice la lucha contra la violencia machista y desarrolle las medidas contenidas en el Pacto de "manera urgente".
