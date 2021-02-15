parísActualizado:
El banco francés BNP Paribas anunció el lunes que dejará de financiar a clientes que produzcan o compren carne de vacuno o soja de zonas de la Amazonia deforestadas o transformadas para su uso agrícola después de 2008.
BNP, que ha fijado una política de lucha contra la deforestación en la Amazonia y la región brasileña del Cerrado, también dijo que animará a sus clientes a no producir ni comprar carne de vacuno o soja de tierras del Cerrado deforestadas o transformadas para su uso agrícola después del 1 de enero de 2020.
El banco, la mayor entidad financiera cotizada de Francia, aseguró que sólo proporcionará productos o servicios financieros a empresas —productores, procesadores de carne y comerciantes— con una estrategia para lograr la deforestación cero en sus cadenas de producción y suministro a más tardar en 2025.
"Las instituciones financieras expuestas al sector agrícola en Brasil deben contribuir a esta lucha contra la deforestación", admitió BNP Paribas en un comunicado.
Bancos europeos como Credit Suisse, el holandés ING y BNP Paribas se comprometieron el mes pasado a dejar de financiar el comercio de crudo procedente de Ecuador tras la presión ejercida por los activistas que pretenden proteger la selva amazónica.
Los líderes indígenas que luchan por evitar que se realicen más prospecciones petrolíferas en su territorio afirmaron que el papel de los bancos les había convertido en cómplices de los vertidos de petróleo, las violaciones de los derechos sobre la tierra y la destrucción de la selva tropical por parte de la industria petrolera ecuatoriana.
