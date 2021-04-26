Estás leyendo: Los delitos de caza en Castilla-La Mancha serán responsabilidad del dueño del coto si no se identifica al autor

Según el nuevo borrador sobre el Reglamento de Caza en la comunidad, los titulares de los cotos serán responsables de las acciones de caza punibles según el reglamento a excepción de "cuando se acredite el incorrecto proceder del cazador".

El nuevo Reglamento para la actividad cinegética en Castilla-La Mancha ha puesto en pie de guerra a las asociaciones de caza de la región que han recibido el borrador como un claro intento de "criminalizar" a los cazadores y a los dueños de los cotos ya que "considera a los titulares de cotos responsables de delitos cometidos en sus terrenos aunque no se haya identificado al autor".

El borrador, que también pretende limitar el uso de los perdigones de plomo en la munición o la prohibición de la caza de la tórtola, dictamina que los dueños titulares de los cotos se harán responsables de las acciones de caza que puedan constituir un delito según el plan de ordenación cinegética aprobado en ese terreno, excepto "cuando se acredite el incorrecto proceder de la persona cazadora".

Además, el texto establece que las personas titulares que, en cierto momento, actúen como organizadores de una montería también asumirán la responsabilidad y deberán velar por el cumplimiento de los requisitos y medidas referentes a la seguridad de los participantes así como del entorno natural.

La Federación de Caza ha considerado que el borrador de reglamento "sobrepasa claramente sus límites normativos", y ha advertido de que de salir adelante tendría un impacto "muy negativo" en un sector esencial económica y socialmente en Castilla-La Mancha.

De hecho, ha asegurado que los servicios jurídicos de la Federación ya trabajan para presentar las correspondientes alegaciones, y ha confía en poder trabajar con la Administración para "corregir un texto muy mejorable", ha concluido.

