La Subdelegación del Gobierno en Segovia investiga una corrida de toros celebrada este domingo por un novillero en la finca Los Cerros de La Higuera, perteneciente a la localidad de Espirdo, en Segovia, por un posible incumplimiento del estado de alarma.

Según ha confirmado la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Segovia, se investiga si hubo desplazamientos no autorizados, la celebración de un espectáculo o el incumplimiento de las medidas de distanciamiento social, hechos todos ellos sancionables en el marco del actual estado de alarma.

La localidad de Espirdo se encuentra en fase 0 de la desescalada, con las mayores restricciones, al igual que toda la provincia de Segovia, la única de Castilla y León sin ninguna zona básica de salud que ha avanzado a la fase 1 este lunes.

Por su parte, el Ayuntamiento de Espirdo, ha emitido un comunicado en el que ha informado que se trata del novillero José Ruiz Muñoz, quien celebró la lidia de dos cuatreños de la ganadería de Ramón Flores de Las Veguillas (Salamanca).

Según el consistorio, el torero brindó "un espectáculo completo" con dos banderilleros y dos picadores, que fue retransmitido por redes sociales y comentado por el escritor Miguel Aranguren.

El consistorio ha aclarado que no autorizó la celebración de este evento y ha informado de que el lugar donde se realizó no cuenta con licencia de primera ocupación ni de actividad, así como los organizadores no tenían permiso de la Junta para la celebración del evento taurino.

El consistorio ha señalado que emprenderá acciones legales contra el propietario de la plaza de tientas, así como contra aquellos ciudadanos que en redes sociales han acusado falsamente y difamado al Ayuntamiento en este sentido.

La novillada en cuestión fue retransmitida en directo por YouTube, red en la que aún se puede encontrar el vídeo registrado, descrito por parte del perfil del novillero José Ruiz Muñoz como "un regalo a la afición durante esta temporada en suspenso"

