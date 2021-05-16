MADRID
El presidente del Parlamento Europeo (PE), David Sassoli, respaldó este miércoles la propuesta de una eurodiputada ecologista para mostrar la bandera LGTBIQ+ en sus edificios en Bruselas y en los Estados miembros tras la negativa de la UEFA, la Unión de Federaciones Europeas de Fútbol, a usar estos colores en el estadio Allianz Arena durante el partido de la Eurocopa entre Alemania y Hungría.
La iniciativa la había planteado inicialmente el ayuntamiento de Múnich, ciudad que acogerá el partido, en rechazo a la ley aprobada por el Gobierno del húngaro Viktor Orbán por la que se prohíbe, entre otras cosas, hablar sobre homosexualidad en las escuelas.
"Todo lo que pedimos es igualdad" comenta Terry Reintke.
La eurodiputada alemana de los Verdes Terry Reintke solicitó al comienzo de la sesión plenaria que se celebra hoy y mañana en Bruselas que el Parlamento se sume a la iniciativa de otros estadios y autoridades públicas, que han anunciado que colgarán la bandera o iluminarán sus sedes con los colores del arcoíris durante esta noche.
Esta bandera, dijo Reintke, no es "una provocación política" sino "una señal de respeto por los derechos fundamentales, la diversidad y la dignidad humana" que debería mostrarse también en la Eurocámara.
El presidente del Parlamento agradeció y respaldó la propuesta de Reintke y aseguró que la institución está "comprometida con la promoción de los derechos LGTBIQ+" y participa activamente en campañas de concienciación.
Así, desde hoy y por un tiempo indeterminado se colgará la bandera LGTBIQ+ en los edificios del Parlamento Europeo en Bruselas y también en las representaciones de la Eurocámara en las capitales y otras ciudades grandes de los Estados miembros.
