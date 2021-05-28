Estás leyendo: Dos desaparecidos y tres heridos tras volcar un barco de carga en Castelló

Castelló Dos desaparecidos y tres heridos tras volcar un barco de carga en Castelló

Ya se han rescatado a tres tripulantes que han sido trasladados al hospital. La nave, un barco portacontenedores de bandera panameña y procedente de Barcelona habría volcado por causas aún desconocidas.

Imágenes del accidente sufrido hoy viernes en el Muelle del Centenario del Port de Castelló, al volcar un carguero de unos 80m durante las tareas de estiba y en el que de momento hay dos desaparecidos.
Imágenes del accidente sufrido en el Muelle del Centenario del Port de Castelló. Domenech Castelló. / EFE

Servicios de rescate y emergencia trabajan desde primera hora de esta noche en el puerto de Castelló para intentar encontrar a dos personas, una de ellas del servicio de estiba y la otra de la tripulación que han caído al agua tras volcar su barco de mercancías mientras hacía labores de carga y descarga en un muelle, según la Policía Local. 

Tres de los nueve tripulantes del buque Nazmuye Ana, de bandera panameña y procedente de Barcelona, han resultado heridos. Dos de ellos han sido trasladados al Hospital General Universitari de Castelló, un hombre de 46 años con pronóstico grave e ingresado en UCI y otro de 31 años con pronóstico leve, atendido en Urgencias. Una tercera persona ha sido asistida por los equipos de emergencias trasladados al lugar del accidente, sin requerir finalmente traslado al hospital.

Fuentes del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Castelló han señalado que se trata de un barco portacontenedores que habría volcado por causas aún desconocidas y que el aviso del suceso se ha recibido a las 20.51 horas de este viernes. Según la Autoridad Portuaria, el buque es de bandera panameña y tiene 79 metros de eslora, 11 de manga y 4,2 de calado.

La Generalitat informa por su parte de que se ha movilizado a dos unidades médicas urgentes y de emergencia, con embarcación y buzo de rescate. Por su parte, la Autoridad Portuaria de Castelló ha activado la fase azul de su plan de autoprotección, así como su Plan Interior Marítimo en previsión de que haya un vertido de combustible al mar.

El Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias, dependiente de la Generalitat, ha establecido la Situación 0 del Plan Emergencias Exterior. La Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación de este suceso.

(Habrá ampliación)

