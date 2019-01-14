Descarrila un tren en Toledo que cubría la línea Madrid-Badajoz sin causar heridos

Un tren que cubría la línea Madrid-Zafra, en el que viajaban 33 pasajeros más el conductor y el interventor, ha descarrilado a 500 metros de la estación de Torrijos (Toledo), sin causar heridos.
Fuentes del 112 han informado que el aviso del suceso se ha recibido sobre las 19.41 horas. El descarrilamiento del tren, que no ha volcado, se ha producido a la altura del kilómetro 84 de la vía férrea. Hasta el lugar se han desplazado efectivos de la Guardia Civil, la Policía Local y Protección Civil de Torrijos, así como una ambulancia de soporte vital médico de Urgencias y una UVI.
Renfe, según ha informado a través de las redes sociales, está gestionando el transporte alternativo de los pasajeros afectados.
Fuentes de Renfe han confirmado que se va a enviar un 'tren socorro' desde Fuenlabrada hasta Torrijos, que llevará a los pasajeros afectados hasta la estación de Atocha, en Madrid.
El incidente se ha debido a una avería en el tren, del que se ha salido el eje, y una vez que los viajeros sean desalojados del mismo empezarán los trabajos para retirar el convoy de la vía, según las mismas fuentes.
